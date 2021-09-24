There’s a certain mysticism that comes from Orthodox faiths, a sense of something sacred, Holy and somehow different.
And so it was years ago that Raphael K. Barberg was helping his friend Mike Caputy with a music program at the Assembly of God Full Gospel Tabernacle in Orchard Park.
Barberg, now 55, was a Buffalo police officer trying to find his way.
“As a young single man and policeman, I felt worse and worse and worse dealing with temptations,” Barberg said. “I couldn’t get over that Jesus was there. I started searching. ‘What did they do? Where did the next generation of Christians go after the Bible and the Book of Acts?’ “
As he searched, he wobbled toward Catholicism but somehow it didn’t feel right. He needed to find a secure faith upon which he could build a family.
“I was dabbling in Calvinism and things like that,” Barberg said, and helping Caputy when a couple guys from St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in Lewiston walked in. He approached Steve Pietrzek and Christopher Dale about their faith. It was Dec. 19, 1993.
“They said, ‘Don’t get us wrong, we’re just here to meet women,” Barberg recalls with a chuckle. “I just liked them.”
The duo invited him to visit St. George’s. His life would be changed forever, first as a parishioner, then 20 years ago as a deacon and, after three years of study commencing in 2008, ordination as a priest.
“I walked in. It was mystical. I knew I would be here and one day, serve the altar. I felt it when I walked through the door. I don’t know if I was in Heaven or on Earth but I know God was there. That was my experience when I walked through the door.”
Along the way, another mystical thing happened. He asked out a childhood friend named Kelley Khurie.
“I opened the door on a date and I knew right away I was going to marry her,” he recalls, and so he did.
All these years later they have five children, Colin, 24; Hannah, 22; Mary Katherine, 19; Luke, 27 and Nathanael, 11.
He went to Father George Aswad at St. George’s to talk about the transformation going on in life as he contemplated police retirement, matrimony and what path he hoped to be on.
“Father George said, ‘Your marriage needs to start off on the right path,’” Barberg recalls. “I wanted to marry her but I wanted to be an Orthodox Christian.”
Orthodox priests are allowed to marry but within the clergy there are those who choose celibacy. At the time, he and Kelley were worshipping two weeks at St. George’s and two weeks at the Tabernacle.
Margaret Slaiman-Ewing, a church board member, was there in those early days.
“I too, without ever knowing his experience, knew he would be here and knew he would serve the altar,” she recalls.
For Kelley, it was a challenge, but in a good way, given her roots in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood.
“It wasn’t easy at first. It was hard to leave what I knew,” she said. “It was humbling to see how it was, the culture here, the culture of Niagara Falls, compared to Buffalo, but without even talking to people (at St. George’s) we had a sense of warmth, of family.”
Kelley and Raphael visited for the first time in 1993, dated in 1994, married in 1995, joined the church in 1996 and welcomed baby Colin in 1997.
In 1999, Colin was diagnosed with cancer.
The Barberg’s journey was in a rough spot. The church gathered in prayer. The sick child would lose an eye but find remission.
“I don’t think we cooked a meal for two months,” Kelley recalled. The parish held a fundraiser as well as a prayer gathering called a “moleban.”
“The prayers of the people were around us,” Kelley said of the family-like congregation. “There were fathers, uncles and aunts. We were surrounded by a crowd of witnesses.”
Sometimes, two decades pass quickly, Kelley said.
“Twenty years is a drop in the bucket,” she said. “Think about Ruth and Naomi, ‘your people will be my people, your God will be my God.’ The love we give to each other is eternal.”
The journey to St. George’s was as rewarding as it was challenging.
To start with, the Barbergs sold Kelley’s dream home in DeVeaux and headed to St. Vladimir Seminary in Yonkers. They left for seminary with four children and ended with five.
After ordination, Father Raphael was assigned to a parish in Westminster, Maryland. The family was prepared spiritually but challenged economically by the cost of living and raising their brood.
After two years, they were given a choice for a new assignment, Oklahoma City or Canada. They chose OKC.
A few more years passed when the call came again. This time, it was a request the family move back to their home parish.
Their daughter Mary Katherine, now 19, offered practical consent.
“‘If it is going to be move again, at least we can move home,’ “ Kelley recalls Mary Katherine saying.
The previous priest, Father Paul Solberg, with whom Father Raphael has served as a deacon, had retired because of medical issues.
Parish Council President Richard Chown was uncertain how the leadership void might be filled when the call came.
“Every member of our council, when we were told ‘they are coming’ we were overjoyed,” Chown said.
“2008 was a hard decision,” Father Raphael recalls. “We knew we needed to go. We didn’t know we were going to be back.”
Slaiman-Ewing has been there through Aboona’s journey. (Aboona is the Syrian word for father.)
“I remember when Aboona said he was going to be back,” Slaiman-Ewing said of when Father Raphael left for seminary. “As soon as I heard, I wrote to him. ‘Welcome back, Aboona.”
