The statewide favorite candidates for New York Governor were the favorites of registered Democrats and Republicans in Niagara County in the primary election, unofficial polling results show.
According to the data posted by the Niagara County Board of Elections, reflecting early votes, Tuesday votes and absentee ballots cast: Incumbent Gov. Kathy C. Hochul secured 80.3% of the votes cast by registered Democrats, and U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin snagged 43.21% of the votes cast by registered Republicans in the contests.
Newly appointed Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado won 70.62% of local votes cast in the Democratic primary for that office. There was no Republican primary contest for lieutenant governor.
The Board of Elections reported 14,602 ballots were cast in all primaries, reflecting a voter turnout rate of 9.73%.
In the Democratic primary for governor, Thomas R. Suozzi won 13% of the local vote and Jumaane D. Williams secured just under 6%.
In the Republican primary, Andrew Guiliani came in second to Zeldin, taking 20.5% of the local vote. Harry Wilson got 18% and Rob Astorino got 17.8%.
In Pendleton, Todd T. Ostrowski was the runaway winner of four ballot lines in the town justice race, taking the Democratic line with 62% of the vote, the Republican line with 70%, the Conservative line with 67% and the Working Families Party line with 100% of the vote. He competed with Wolfgang Buechler for the lines. Longtime town justice Edmund Maziarz is not seeking re-election this year.
