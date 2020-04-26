Hochul: Still too early for timeline on WNY reopening

Lt Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was picked this past week to lead the reopening of Western New York, said it is still too early to provide a timetable for the process.
"I'm very much aware how anxious everyone is, but people want us to be smart and make sure that we're making the right decision. Because the last thing we want to have happen is to open too early and then have to close if we see a sudden spike in cases," Hochul said on Thursday.
Guiding the reopening process, she said, will be data on current rates of infection, trends, hospitalization rates and hospital capacity.
It also hasn't been determined yet what the first kinds of businesses to open up will be, Hochul said, and that state officials are looking at what social distancing protocols can be put in place in different types of businesses.
Hochul said she was starting to speak with a wide variety of local leaders.
"Well, I'm speaking to leaders of the business community, large and small. I'm speaking to different organizations, obviously reaching out to clergy to identify what protocols they would be able to undertake if there are to be gatherings and religious services again. For example, does a congregation that normally would have 100 people, do you break it into three different shorter services and have people social distance by pews? There is a lot of details that I want to have from the different sectors of society and business," she said.
Restaurants will be more difficult, she added, as they tend to be smaller and by nature with people congregating in closer spaces.
Having more widespread testing to identify people who currently have COVID-19 or who had it is also an important goal to achieve, Hochul observed.
The reopening plan has to be "very very well thought out." As for the process of reopening, she said it won't be on a town-by-town or county-by-county basis.
"If all the restaurants and bars reopen in Niagara County, everybody from Erie County will drive there, and if the cases is still high in Erie County, you've now increased the likelihood that people in Niagara County will be exposed," Hochul said, adding that there could be different considerations for the more rural areas versus the more urbanized areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.