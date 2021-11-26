Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that the new omicron variant of COVID-19 has yet to be detected in New York state.
"While we have not yet identified any omicron cases, we are not surprised that new variants are emerging and may likely end up in New York," she said in a release. "We are closely monitoring the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529, also known as the omicron variant. The Department of Health's Wadsworth Center Laboratory will continue to actively monitor COVID-19 virus samples selected from throughout New York state to compare sequences and identify circulating and new variants."
A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the predominant delta variant, which is still a scourge driving higher cases of sickness and death in Europe and parts of the U.S.
The White House said the U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region beginning Monday. Biden said that means “no travel” to or from the designated countries except for returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents who test negative.
Across the border, Canada announced Friday it is banning the entry of foreign nationals who have traveled through southern Africa in the last 14 days. Those who have arrived in Canada in the last 14 days were also asked to quarantine and get a COVID-19 test.
There are no direct flights from southern Africa to Canada. Officials said there is no indication of any cases in Canada.
In New York, Hochul urged precautionary steps to reduce the spread of all Covid cases — wear a mask in indoor public places, use proper hand hygiene, get tested, and stay home when sick.
"The vaccine also remains one of our greatest weapons in fighting the pandemic, and this news further emphasizes the need for each of us to get vaccinated and get the booster if you're fully vaccinated," Hochul said.
In addition, the governor announced an Executive Order allowing the Department of Health to limit non-essential, non-urgent procedures for in-hospitals or systems with limited capacity to protect access to critical health care services. Limited capacity is defined as below 10% staffed bed capacity, or as determined by the Department of Health based on regional and health care utilization factors.
The new protocols will begin on Friday, Dec. 3, and will be re-assessed based on the latest COVID-19 data on Jan. 15. The Executive Order will also enable New York state to acquire more quickly any critical supplies to combat the pandemic.
"We've taken extraordinary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and combat this pandemic. However, we continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York state, it's coming," Hochul said. "In preparation, I am announcing urgent steps today to expand hospital capacity and help ensure our hospital systems can tackle any challenges posed by the pandemic as we head into the winter months."
