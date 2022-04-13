ALBANY — The criminal indictment of Gov Kathy Hochul's appointed lieutenant governor is a significant setback for her because it raises questions about her judgment and associates her administration with the kind of corruption she has pledged to end, a national polling expert said Wednesday.
Following the arraignment and resignation of Brian Benjamin, Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College political poll, said Hochul now faces serious complications on the political front, given her disgraced running mate, at least for the time being, will still have his name on the primary election ballot.
"More than anything, given that this was her pick, it speaks to judgment and it speaks to more of the same with the culture in Albany," Miringoff told CNHI. "That association is not where you want to be when you're attempting to move things in a new direction."
Recent statewide polling has had Hochul topping the field in her quest for her first full term as governor. She ascended to the office in August following the resignation of then Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He moved out of the governor's mansion while the state Assembly was considering moving forward with an impeachment proceeding in connection with sexual harassment allegations.
But the Benjamin indictment now leaves Hochul taking heated criticism from both her Democratic and GOP rivals, with the June 28 primary election less than three months away.
Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island, criticized Hochul for repeatedly "pandering to the left" after becoming governor, and shifting on several previous positions she held regarding illegal immigration and gun control.
Questioning why Hochul was ignorant of the fact that Benjamin was being investigated by federal authorities at the time he became lieutenant governor, Suozzi predicted Hochul, if victorious in the primary, will go on to lose to the Republican nominee in November.
"If I am the Democratic nominee, I will win this race and with Diana Reyna as my running mate we will win decisively," the congressman said.
Hochul told a New York City public radio station that when a background check was conducted on Benjamin late last year, "“We had been told that everything that had risen up had been addressed, everything was clean."
Hochul also acknowledged she has no immediate plans for filling the lieutenant governor vacancy. “There's been absolutely no decisions made,” she said. “It is too early in the process.”
On Tuesday, following Benjamin's arrest, Hochul said she had been led to believe he would be cleared of wrongdoing. On April 7, she stated she had the "utmost confidence" in Benjamin.
State Republican Party chairman Nick Langworthy criticized Hochul for not addressing the Benjamin scandal with statehouse reporters who cover her administration.
"Doing a call-in radio interview with a left-wing host doesn’t cut it," Langworthy said. "In her comments, she tried to sweep it under the rug as a non-issue, when the reality is that she has consistently turned a blind eye to obvious corruption, first with Cuomo and then with her choice for lieutenant governor."
State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs fired off a defense of Hochul while chiding Republican leaders for resorting to what he called "half truths, outright fabrications and personal attacks."
In selecting Benjamin as lieutenant governor, Hochul elevated a progressive Democrat who championed the "Defund the Police" movement and promoted legislation that last month led to the removal of parole supervision requirements for thousands of people who had been incarcerated for felony convictions. Hochul's campaign, meanwhile, has been courting the support of law enforcement unions.
Utica University political science professor Luke Perry said Benjamin's arrest on corruption charges "has the potential to shake up the race."
"I look at this as an unforced error by Hochul," Perry said. "It appears whoever was entrusted with vetting lieutenant governor options certainly didn't sufficiently vet Mr. Benjamin. Hochul's public statements expressing support for Benjamin add to the political difficulties she now must find a way to manage," he added.
While state election law creates major obstacles for a nominated candidate to have her or his name removed from the ballot, Democrats at the statehouse are scrambling to clear the way for Hochul to find a replacement for Benjamin.
Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, said she is introducing a measure that would allow a candidate for office to decline a nomination and be removed from the ballot if that person is facing a criminal charge.
State lawmakers are on recess this week and it was not immediately clear when the proposal may be taken up.
Political activists said several lawmakers are expected to endorse Ana Maria Archila in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. She is the running mate of New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who is competing with Hochul and Suozzi for the Democratic line after winning the endorsement of the Working Families Party.
Suozzi's running mate, New York City Council member Diana Reyna, a former Brooklyn deputy borough president, also has the potential to pick up endorsements from Democrats in the Legislature.
Reyna appeared to throw cold water on a suggestion that she could be poached by Hochul to fill the slot formerly occupied by Benjamin. She made it clear she wants Suozzi to be the next governor.
"Tom and I have the integrity, have the executive skills, have the leadership, and we're ready to make the turn that we need for our state," Reyna said.
