ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking to raise state spending by $5.4 billion in a $227 billion state spending plan that includes generous increases for public school districts and the Medicaid program as well as a boost of 55% for film and television tax credits.
The Democratic governor, in her first spending blueprint since being elected to her first full term, also called for giving judges more discretion in bail decisions, embracing an idea advanced by her unsuccessful GOP rival last fall, former Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island.
But by doing so, Hochul set the stage for an expected battle with progressive Democrats who say they fear such a move would result in low-income people being locked up for minor offenses while awaiting trial.
Hochul’s budget calls for:
• Increasing the state tax on a pack of cigarettes from $4.35 to $5.35, which would be the highest such state tax in the nation.
• A 3% increase in tuition at public colleges.
• Indexing the minimum wage to inflation.
• $1 billion to fund reforms in mental health services.
• $337 million to fight the gun violence plaguing many New York communities.
• $5.5 billion to help the state’s transition to renewable energy and counter climate change.
• Providing the state Office of Cannabis Management with a $67 million annual budget as the agency oversees the regulation of the distribution and processing of now legal marijuana products.
The budget proposes a 5% increase in the Medicaid reimbursement rate for hospitals and nursing homes. A coalition of upstate hospitals recently suggested the struggling health care facilities need an increase of 25%.
It also holds the line on the current personal income tax rates.
Hochul said her budget provides a record increase in state school aid and would bring total assistance from Albany to $34.5 billion. That sum also reflects a $2.7 billion boost in need-based Foundation Aid.
Hochul’s budget proposal would also double parking fees at the State Fair near Syracuse, while treating the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to some $300 million in additional state funding by way of a proposed payroll tax in the downstate region. GOP lawmakers vowed to fight the payroll tax.
The spending blueprint amounts to a 2.4% increase over the current level, though the $227 billion figure is likely to grow once lawmakers make their amendments through legislation over the next eight weeks.
Hochul said her plan reflects New York’s “progressive values” while also ensuring “fiscal responsibility.”
But the proposal came under immediate criticism from disparate organizations impacted by the budget.
Michael Zurlo, president of the New York State Association of Counties and the Clinton County administrator, said in a statement: “Unfortunately, the Governor’s budget includes an unprecedented shift that will saddle local taxpayers with up to $1 billion in new Medicaid costs by pocketing Enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Program (eFMAP) funds that were intended to go directly to local governments to help hold costs down.”
Zurlo said the proposal is not only harmful to local taxpayers but thwarts the congressional intent of driving those funds to local governments that contribute to the Medicaid program. Medicaid provides health coverage to about 7 million New Yorkers.
The proposal, if adopted, would drive up the cost of both home ownership and rent and fuel the state’s affordability crisis, he added.
Sen. Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, argued the proposed budget is devoid of the kinds of relief that would make the state more affordable for families and businesses.
“New York is facing a public safety crisis, and yet, there was no specific plan to fix the state’s disastrous bail laws,” Ortt said, adding: “New York needs a rescue plan. This isn’t it.”
Reinvent Albany, a government watchdog group, said the bulk of the proposed spending increases will benefit public schools and Medicaid, while effectively reducing funding for state agencies following a year in which inflation pushed costs up by 6.5%.
Reinvent Albany said Hochul has chosen to “vastly expand discredited business subsidies,” such as the film tax credit, which would grow from $420 million to $700 million annually. Film industry lobbyists have been urging the governor’s office and lawmakers to keep that program strong to allow New York to be competitive with other states that also offer tax credits to film and television production.
Hochul’s priorities also include $1.1 billion to help New York City’s government deal with the influx of tens of thousands of asylum seekers who entered the country in recent months at the southern border. That funding would provide the city with 29% of the costs to shelter the immigrants at a time when state and city officials can only speculate about the amount of potential financial support the federal government might make available to assist with the controversial relocations.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga County, said the Hochul plan is “out of touch with hardworking New Yorkers, which is made even more clear with the more than $1 billion increase to support the wave of illegal immigrants in New York City with taxpayer dollars over the needs of New York families.” The congresswoman predicted Hochul’s plan will further incentivize illegal immigration to New York.
The new Hochul budget, in a development greeted by Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, exempts state lands in the Adirondack and Catskill Parks as well as historic re-enactments and athletic competitions from the controversial gun possession restriction included in the firearms legislation the governor rushed through the Legislature last year.
Stec said he was pleased Hochul included language in her proposals to match his call to exempt the Adirondack Park from the gun control laws, noting the earlier legislation put gun owners at risk of being prosecuted.
The spending plan drew support from the head of the Assembly committee on higher education, Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy, D-Albany. “Initially, I applaud Governor Hochul’s proposal for $2 billion in new capital funding to ensure our CUNY and SUNY campuses are modern and state-of-the-art institutions, and $227 million for our community colleges’ funding floor to boost enrollment and allow more New Yorkers to pursue their dream of higher education,” Fahy said.
Another Democrat, Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Clinton County, said he share’s NYSAC’s concern with the proposed shift of federal health care funds away from counties to the state. Such a move could take away as much as $1 million from Clinton County alone, Jones said.
“Certainly,we don’t want to cut any funding off to the counties, especially funding that was meant to go to them to provide services for residents,” Jones told CNHI.
Jones said he is also concerned with Hochul’s plan to pump more state taxpayer funds into New York City’s programs for newly arrived asylum seekers, arguing the federal government, which is responsible for border security, should pay costs associated with the resettlement.
“The immigration policy is not working and the federal government needs to fix it,” Jones said.
Hochul’s plan calls for a three-way split of the costs to resettle those asylum seekers, though the governor acknowledged she does not yet know how much money the Biden administration is willing to commit to the effort.
Hochul noted she spoke to President Joe Biden earlier this week about the issue. “He did say that there would be money coming from the federal government to help the city,” she said. “He did not give a number, But we believe that they should be picking up a significant share.”
The spending plan drew a cool reception from Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Otsego County. While noting he will work with Hochul on such areas as education policy and criminal justice initiatives, Oberacker said: “Continuing to spend at an unsustainable rate, while hiking taxes and fees, will only drive more people and businesses out of the state. We need to exercise a level of fiscal restraint.”
