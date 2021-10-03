Hochul fills lane as establishment candidate as rivals eye challenges

ALBANY — In an emerging contest in which all players have yet to take the field, Gov. Kathy Hochul is being described as the early favorite to run as the Democratic Party establishment candidate in what will be an unusually short primary season.
"I think she will be successful at raising money, and I do think she is going to deter some people from coming into the race," said veteran New York Democratic consultant George Arzt.
Potential rivals include state Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island; and Suffolk County Executive Peter Bellone.
Williams, who ran a close second to Hochul in the 2018 race for lieutenant governor, officially opened an exploratory committee for a gubernatorial run last Tuesday, making him the first potential rival to do so.
The primary will be held June 28, nearly three months earlier than the 2018 preliminary election.
Hochul, a 63-year-old native of Western New York, was sworn in Aug. 24 as New York's first female governor. She spent the previous six years as lieutenant governor under Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo resigned Aug. 23 amid a legislative impeachment inquiry growing out of numerous allegations of sexual harassment lodged against him as well as scandals involving use of public employees in preparing his pandemic memoir for publication. He had also been accused of undercounting the deaths of nursing home patients during the pandemic at the time he was lining up his $5.1 million book deal.
While Williams is well-known downstate and is popular among some progressive activists and African American voters, those voting blocs could be divided should James get into the race. De Blasio, as the outgoing mayor of the nation's largest city, also has a significant following in New York City.
The New York City vote is crucial in statewide primaries, accounting for more than half the party's statewide turnout. While Hochul is better known upstate than she is downstate, she could benefit if multiple candidates from New York City split the vote there.
"Hochul is making the right moves and she is taking hold of the government," said Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic strategist from New York City. "She is moving straight ahead and the other politicians are fighting each other for positions in a race that hasn't even happened yet and may not happen."
In an election where Republicans hope to have their best shot at the governor's office in 20 years, top Democrats are hoping to avoid a bruising slugfest primary.
State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, a holdover installed in the party leadership post by Cuomo, told Newsday political columnist Mark Chiusano that he was urging Hochul's would-be rivals to "hold your powder; let's see where things shake out."
Hochul's public schedule from her first five weeks in office shows she has made numerous trips to New York City, holding a string of press events there, and stopping Thursday morning at the Brooklyn Democratic unity breakfast. Also turning out for that affair were James, Williams and de Blasio.
Contacted in Cooperstown, Lynn Krogh, a GOP consultant, said Hochul benefits in her party by "having the power of incumbency without having really been elected to the office of governor."
"It makes total political sense why some Democrats would be lining up in support of her," said Krogh, now an advisor to GOP gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump administration official. "She has hired very smart people around her. She has not made any political missteps. But everything is clearly being dictated by polling, which — let's be candid — is a page out of Cuomo's book."
Krogh predicted that what is now a veneer of Democratic unity will soon show signs of stress fractures.
"The Democratic infighting, if it hasn't started already, is going to soon, because the party that purports to be pro-woman certainly has men lining up out the door to take Hochul out," she said.
Hochul, who has made it clear that she is a candidate for the office she now holds, last week announced she has hired a campaign manager, Brian Lenzmeier. He has managed campaigns for gubernatorial candidates in Maryland and Montana and had been research director for Hochul's congressional campaign in 2011.
James has close ties to the influential Working Families Party. As head of the office that produced a scathing report on Cuomo's undercount of nursing home deaths and explosive findings regarding alleged sexual harassment of multiple women, along with having her own fundraising network, New York's top lawyer is expected to be highly competitive should she step into the fray.
A James or Williams victory would make either the state's first African American chief executive.
Sheinkopf said James has much to ponder, particularly if Williams and de Blasio are both in the field.
"For her, the issue is a simple one: Do you want to be out of work if you don't win?" he said. "De Blasio and Williams complicate her life."
Arzt said the fact that Jacobs is counseling prospective candidates to hold off "symbolizes where the hierarchy of the party is going."
"(Hochul) is certainly the candidate of the establishment — and don't forget she has done a pretty good job so far," Arzt said.
With Cuomo's downfall, Hochul was relatively unknown to many voters when she was summoned from the political bullpen to complete his term, and many did not know what to expect from her, he observed.
"At this point, she is the Mariano Rivera of politics in this state," said Arzt, likening what he called Hochul's impressive performance to the legendary retired New York Yankees relief pitcher who holds the Major League Baseball record for most career saves.
