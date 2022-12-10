ALBANY — The possibility New York lawmakers will vote soon to give themselves a $20,000 raise in their annual pay gained steam Friday when Gov. Kathy Hochul gave the proposal her blessing.
The annual salary for state lawmakers now is $110,000, though some earn more money for leadership roles on committees.
The proposal getting discussed in Albany would increase the salaries of Assembly and Senate members to $130,000.
State lawmakers also get $183 per day per diem for overnight travel, if they are eligible for those payments.
California is the only state where statehouse legislators have higher pay than New York state lawmakers. They get $119,702.
While such a raise is politically thorny for upstate lawmakers, it would be less controversial for those from the downstate region. Since 2016, for instance, members of the New York City Council have been paid at an annual rate of $148,500.
In 2007, a freshman state senator from Brooklyn raised eyebrows when he took to the floor of the upper chamber and borrowed a line from the movie “Jerry Maguire,” to demand pay for lawmakers be increased.
“Show me the money! Show me the money,” the senator shouted.
It did not upend his career, as that lawmaker is now New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
The annual pay of lawmakers went to $110,000 from $79,500 in 2019 as a result of a recommendation from a special compensation committee that was created to buffer lawmakers from the political heat they’d get by jacking up their own salaries.
That committee had also called for the annual pay to go to $130,000 last year. But the Government Justice Center sued, contending it was unconstitutional to have a committee decide on pay raises. Last month, the state’s highest court tossed the lawsuit, reviving the push to increase the salaries of lawmakers.
Hochul waded into the controversy Friday in New York City, telling reporters she believes lawmakers should be rewarded for working hard to represent constituents.
“People don’t realize the sacrifice they make being away from their families,” Hochul stated. “I don’t think there’s enough money in the world that could compensate you for being away from your families.”
Her comments, made weeks before the next session begins in January, surprised some, because past governors have used the prospect of a pay raise as a bargaining chip to get lawmakers to go along with their agenda.
For a pay raise to go into effect in January, lawmakers would have to meet in special session this month to pass legislation enabling such a pay hike. Should it spark a public uproar, they would have nearly two years to smooth over the controversy before their next elections.
While Hochul signaled she would approve a pay raise for lawmakers should they decide to pass relevant legislation, several GOP lawmakers said voting in favor of a salary hike for themselves is not on their to-do list this month.
“I will not vote in support of a pay raise at a time when the state finances are in question,” Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said.
“If we are called back to Albany for a special session,” Morinello continued, “let us focus on issues that affect public safety and on suspending all state taxes and fees on natural gas, heating oils and other fuels people use to heat homes, offices and other locations.”
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, offered a similar take, saying: “A pay raise has nothing to do with the real issues at hand: like the economy, inflation and public safety.”
Tague also noted: “The only thing that has changed since we were last in session is we had an election, and you would think the Democrats would have smartened up after the results came in.”
One upstate Democrat, Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said he has not been notified of any plan by his conference to return to Albany this month for a special session.
Some previous debates concerning the salaries of lawmakers have raised the issue of whether Assembly and Senate members should be allowed to earn outside income, or have that outside income capped.
Several major corruption scandals at the statehouse grew out of outside income acquired by lawmakers.
Most notably, the late Sheldon Silver, who presided over the Assembly for two decades, was convicted of corruption for supporting legislation that benefited real estate developers who referred tax business to a law firm that employed him. Silver died in January at a federal prison hospital in Massachusetts while serving his sentence.
Rachael Fauss, senior policy advisor for Reinvent Albany, a government watchdog group, said the organization would have no issue with giving lawmakers higher pay if the move was accompanied by a ban on their ability to earn outside income.
Fauss said when lawmakers generate outside income, it opens the door to conflicts of interest. “It’s a much cleaner system if outside income is banned,” she said.
Whether the votes would be there for such a ban is in question, however, as many lawmakers do derive income from their work outside the Legislature.
Among those contending lawmakers should get a raise has been Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-the Bronx.
A spokesman for Assembly GOP Leader Will Barclay III, Mike Fraser, hammered the idea that a special session should be scheduled so lawmakers can vote to raise their own pay.
“Inflation and crime didn’t necessitate a special session, but a pay raise does?” Fraser said. “The priorities are clearly misplaced.”
