Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week a plan that will see New Yorkers receive $64 million in federal funding to assist those struggling with the pandemic.
Eligible households with a child under the age of 3 will receive a one-time payment of $140 per eligible child to assist with the purchase of diapers. Eligibility is limited to those families enrolled in Public Assistance or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
“With the help of our federal partners, my administration is taking decisive action to alleviate the burden of this public health crisis on struggling families with young children,” Hochul said in a release, also receiving aid will be “those supporting an older family member in their household, and survivors of domestic violence.”
To help cover food costs, eligible households with an adult over age 55 and a child age 17 and under will receive a one-time payment of $730 in April.
Approximately 128,500 households statewide, and 150,000 children under age 3 will receive the assistance, with another 26,300 households expected to be helped by the elderly nutrition program.
The two programs will account for nearly $43 million of the total to be spent. Payments will be made directly into Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) accounts of eligible households.
In addition, funding is being made available to provide housing and relocation assistance for survivors of domestic violence.
The funding comes through the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund, administered by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) and the Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV).
“This funding will provide important short-term relief for families with young children or an older member of their household,” said Acting OTDA Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz, “Additionally, the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide $21.4 million for OPDV to administer to domestic violence service providers to help domestic violence survivors with children that are eligible for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.”
“Stress, unemployment and financial pressures do not cause people to abuse their partners,” said OPDV Executive Director Kelli Owens, “but these factors can cause an increase in frequency and severity of violence and create more dangerous situations for victims, especially when compounded with the increased isolation that has come with social distancing.”
Owens pointed out that at the height of the pandemic there was an average increase of 45 percent in calls to the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.