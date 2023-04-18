History Center to Present Program on History of Fisher Price Toys
Although many products made in Western New York became world-famous, perhaps the most beloved are the toys of Fisher-Price. From the company’s beginning during the Great Depression their fundamental toy-making principles centered on intrinsic play value, ingenuity, action, sturdy construction, and good value for the money.
On April 27 the Niagara History Center will present a free public program on the history of Fisher-Price toys. Larry Lackner, who worked for Fisher-Price in Medina from 1971 to 1996, will tell the story of the company’s founding and demonstrate how the early wood-and-metal toys were built for generations of play. He will display a variety of old Fisher-Price toys and other objects which were used in the Medina plant.
The program will be free and open to the public. It will be held at the History Center, 215 Niagara Street, in Lockport, NY on Thursday, April 27, 2023 and will begin promptly at 2:00pm.
