“History & Mystery of the Early Decorated Stoneware Potteries of the Queen City, 1834-1896” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the History Center of Niagara, 215 Niagara St.
The presenters — Peter Jablonski, an avid “privy digger,” and David Potter, a collector of historic stoneware — will speak about the stoneware artifacts unearthed from old privies, the master artisans who made them, and what the artifacts reveal about the people who lived in Western New York in the mid- to late 19th century. Various stoneware pieces will be displayed.
According to the History Center, in the 19th century stoneware was necessary to preserve food and protect it from vermin, but their decoration made the pieces more than simply utilitarian items. Four German potter families in particular, Heiser, Mugler, Braun and Bruehl, produced decorative works of art in local stoneware.
Admission to the program is free.
