LEWISTON — It’s now been a half century that the Historical Association of Lewiston has been meeting and working to preserve the history of this part of Niagara County.
Because of its busyness with running fundraisers and other events, Association President Ken Slaugenhoupt said the group decided there would not be a major event celebrating the anniversary. Instead, there will be signs and a banner with a tagline signifying that it is its 50th year of operation and its regular slate of events.
“It just makes sure that the community knows what we’ve been doing for 50 years,” Slaugenhoupt said.
According to museum curator Tom Collister, the Historical Association of Lewiston was formed in the fall of 1972, which is when its first meeting was held. By the following year, the purpose of members was to find a museum for the village, which they did when they purchased the former St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Plain Street. In 1986, the group merged with the older Historical Society of Lewiston.
Despite displaying artifacts from all across Lewiston’s history, the museum is only regularly open to the public from June through Labor Day, opening on June 6 this year, from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The inside covers the history of the Lewiston area from when the Falls first formed there 12,000 years ago, to when the village was burned during the War of 1812, to its involvement with the Underground Railroad, and to the construction of the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant.
“‘ It’s a well-hidden gem,’ they say,” Collister said with the museum attracting guests from around the country visiting Lewiston and getting a lot of good feedback. “They’re astounded when they visit.”
Most of the items on display are acquired either through donations or by purchasing them. When something gets donated, the group’s accession committee determines if it should belong in its collection, in which case if it is better suited in a different town’s museum, they can be offered to them.
“A lot of things come to us that are very interesting, but they’re not necessarily having to do with Lewiston’s history,” Slaugenhoupt said. They do accept items related to Niagara Falls since the city does not have its own active history museum.
The organization already keeps itself busy throughout the year doing fundraisers, running events, and doing speaking engagements about area history.
The association wants to kick off a membership drive this year, hoping to boost the group’s membership to 100 members. While there is a steadfast group of core members, with all members being volunteers apart from Collister and another museum employee, Slaugenhoupt said there is a deeper interest in history among older folks.
“Our membership is aging, and our goal is to bring some younger folks in,” said Slaugenhoupt. “We do a lot of stuff with kids and they’re fascinated by the history and we just want to be able to keep doing that.”
The cost of membership for an individual is $25 and $40 for a family.
Though the association does not have any major long-term plans, its focus is to make sure the group and the museum continues for decades to come. Collister said they will continue to look for new ways to raise funds.
“Our focus is to reach out to the immediate surrounding community who have similar interest in seeing this asset maintained and continued to be vibrant,” Slaugenhoupt said.
Highlights of this year’s planned activities include:
• Family Day Celebration at the Museum, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 23.
• The Lower Landing Historic Tours will start at 9:30 a.m. on May 13 at Artwork’s Fourth Street parking lot.
• The Col. Bruce Sutherland Memorial Golf Tournament on May 15 at the Niagara Frontier Golf Club.
• Lewiston Jeopardy, on Sept. 14 at a local restaurant.
