The Historical Association of Lewiston announced its 2022 award winners, honoring community members for their efforts in keeping Lewiston’s history alive and well.
“Our award winners have more than proven their devotion in preserving and promoting Lewiston’s rich heritage,” said President Ken Slaughenhoupt. “Their hard work and generosity over the years has enabled us to make tremendous strides in achieving our mission and we are most grateful for their community spirit, pride and commitment in upholding Lewiston’s reputation as one of the best small towns in America.”
“We don’t have trouble finding people who are making contributions to the community,” volunteer Lee Simonson said, adding there is a consensus they arrive at when deciding the winners.
The volunteer of the year award goes to Leandra Collesano, who was the chairperson for Lewiston’s Bicentennial celebrations.
The business of the year award goes to Rocco and Carla DelGrosso, the owners of the contracting firm Krislyn Co. The firm previously served as the main contractor for projects throughout Lewiston, from the Tuscarora Heroes Monument to the Veteran’s Circle of Honor in Academy Park.
The friends of history award goes to Bill and Barb Vrooman for their support and advocacy for various historical causes throughout the years. Slaughenhoupt noted how Bill can trace his ancestry back to Lewiston’s earliest days and the family have been strong components in the area, from his father being a town councilman and having Vrooman Street named after him, to donating the clock tower at Center and 5th Streets.
The Bruce Sutherland Outstanding Contribution Award goes to Lauren Fura and Elizabeth Adamson, two Lewiston-Porter 9th graders and senior Girl Scouts, for their production of a new online walking tour. On the Historical Lewiston website, people can click on a walking tour tab which provides photographs and audio files for 54 of Lewiston’s most historical landmarks.
The Bruce Sutherland Award, named after a former President of the Association who passed away in December, is new for this year. Simonson said he would have been thrilled about this in terms on young people stepping up and contributing their time to improve historical outreach.
All the award winners will be honored at the Lewiston Jeopardy event at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Brickyard Brewing Company’s banquet room. It is open to the public with tickets costing $45. Those interested in attending can make reservations by calling the Lewiston Museum at 716-754-4214.
