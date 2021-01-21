In the continued celebration of the 100th anniversary of its congregation and the church building, First Unitarian Universalist Church of Niagara at 639 Main St., will introduce the congregation to its first four ministers: the Rev. Bruce Swift, the Rev. Robert Day, the Rev. Charles Engvall and the Rev. George Marshall, at its 11 a.m. service on Sunday.
The four ministers will be represented by members of the congregation with Marge Gillies as moderator and the whole service in the form of a play, mixing historical facts in a light-hearted way. The factual information comes from the church’s extensive archives. Rev. Swift will be portrayed by Bill Lisk, Rev. Day by Peter Diachun, Rev. Engvall by Paul Brundidge and Rev. Marshall by Wally Lamb. Each was chosen for some similarity between their 21st century selves and the early 19th century ministers.
The service will be available via Zoom at the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ .
