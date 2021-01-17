A limited number of the special 10th edition of the 2021 Historic LaSalle photo calendar are still available.
Terry Lasher Winslow has again put together the calendar which features historical 67 photographs of the Village of LaSalle. Once a part of the Town of Niagara, LaSalle became an official Village on Dec. 2, 1897. It was annexed into the city of Niagara Falls in 1927. During this time, as the industries grew along the river, the village expanded and housing for the workers was needed. New developments sprang up just upstream from the factories and with the trolley lines on Buffalo Avenue, it was logical to develop the farmlands into housing stock. In the beginning of the 20th century, LaSalle experienced a rapid growth that took it from a farm community to a residential suburb. As a result, pressure to build more schools, roads, water and sewer lines were major factors in the vote to annex into the city of Niagara Falls.
The calendars are available at Augie’s Restaurant in the Pine Plaza, 8207 Niagara Falls Blvd.; Sunshine Café, 8649 Buffalo Ave.; Salisa’s Diner, 2214 Niagara Falls Blvd.; Confetti Cottage, 7917 Buffalo Ave. or by calling (716) 425-4005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.