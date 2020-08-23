Highlighting Youngstown's role in the Underground Railroad

Following completion of their research and publication of their book,"A Final River to Cross: The Underground Railroad at Youngstown, NY" (2017), Buffalo Heritage Press, Gretchen and Dennis Duling worked with Karen Noonan and graphic designers at Goulah Design to create a graphic rail illustrating the village of Youngstown’s pivotal role in the Underground Railroad during the decades before the Civil War.
The Niagara River was the final river that fugitive slaves cross and Youngstown ferrymen (some operated “horse ferry” boats) were among those who made it possible for at least 17 individuals to reach freedom on the Canadian shore.
This is a difficult history to document. The Dulings traveled across New York state visiting historic societies and churches to locate the narratives of individuals such as John P. VanDeusen of Newark, NY, who recorded in his 1855 diary that he gave instructions to “James (a fugitive slave) to go to Lockport and then to Youngtown to see the hardware merchant Mr. Pardee” who was in business at 409 Main Street.
In another source, "The Life of Rev. Thomas James by Himself" written in 1886, James recalls his first visit to Youngstown in 1821 when, as a young man, he crossed the Niagara River to freedom on a Youngstown ferryboat. Many years later in 1883 James returned to Youngstown ordained as an African Methodist Episcopal Zion minister to preach at the Presbyterian Church.
The Rev. James was not the only black preacher to pass through the village. In his autobiography of 1855 the Rev. Samuel Ringgold Ward recalls crossing the Niagara River in 1853 on the Youngstown Ferry from Niagara-on-the-Lake to Youngstown on a cold winter day and, in his discussion with a feisty ferryman, mentions seeing a fugitive slave warming himself back at the Niagara ferry house stove on the Canadian side. The ferryman said that he had just transported the poor slave across the river—without cost, his usual practice in such cases!
Identifying those who assisted in this effort was just as arduous. The Dulings uncovered a long-forgotten history of Youngstown ferrymen and a ferrywoman who operated the ferry service across the river. Recall that the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 imposed severe financial penalties and jail terms on those who assisted Freedom Seekers in the 1850s. Samuel Ringgold Ward’s story illustrates those who helped fugitive slaves cross. Olaf Hathaway, who died in 1840, was identified in 1883 as the one who ferried Thomas James across in 1821.
Communities were often divided. Lockport, a major destination and UGRR station, was also the site of several public meetings, including an abolitionist meeting to organize a Niagara County Anti-Slavery Society interrupted by anti-abolitionist opponents of these “Immediate Abolitionists” in 1836 and another in 1843 for the Friends of Freedom who supported the Anti-Slavery cause. Niagara County was a well-known destination and many of its communities, including Youngstown, are recorded as having hosted anti-slavery meetings in the summer of 1855.
The graphic rail, financed by the Niagara Frontier National Heritage Area with assistance from Youngstown Village and the Town of Porter Historical Society, will be dedicated at 1 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Youngstown’s Constitution Park. The park, across from Falkner Park, sits just above what many believe to be the foundation for one of the ferry houses located along the river. Dating from the 1840s the village protected the ground-level structure after removing a 20th century house that had been built on top of it.
There will be space for fewer than 50 people. The village mayor and the Town of Porter Historical Society stress that those who attend the dedication need to follow all current appropriate measures including social distancing and wearing face masks. Assistance for checking that procedures are followed will be provided by the Town of Porter Historical Society. For further information contact Karen Noonan at 440-2893.
