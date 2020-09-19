Highland bar searched by police

Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Unit detectives paid a visit to another Highland Avenue hot spot late Thursday afternoon in their search for evidence in a murder probe tied to the violence-plagued Red Room.
Detectives executed a search warrant for the video surveillance system at Max"s Lounge and said the owners of the bar were "cooperative." The search warrant is part of the broader investigation into the death of Clyde Coleman III.
A law enforcement source said investigators wanted to "get a look at the cameras at Max's." It's believed investigators were focused on the location and the direction of view of the bar's exterior cameras.
That interest in what the exterior cameras may have captured is believed to be tied to a reported shooting that occurred at around, what police believe, was the same time as Coleman's murder.
Police were called to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center's emergency room at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a 33-year-old Falls man showed up there with a gunshot wound to his right elbow.
The man told detectives that he was sitting in his parked car, between the Red Room and Max’s Lounge, “rolling a blunt”, when he heard fighting outside his vehicle. The victim said he then heard gunshots and felt pain in his arm.
The man told police he then got into another vehicle and was driven to Memorial.
Patrol officers said they searched the area for a crime scene but couldn’t find anything. About two hours later, another Falls man reported that as he was leaving a Highland Avenue bar, in the vicinity of both the Red Room and Max's Lounge, he found a bullet hole in the bottom trim of his 2021 Chevy Tahoe.
Coleman's body was discovered Monday afternoon by family members after they became concerned for his welfare and began looking for him because they had not heard from him since Saturday.
He was reportedly last seen on Saturday night at a party at the Red Room.
Family members reported him missing on Monday morning to Falls police and a missing persons poster, featuring a picture of Coleman, was pinned to his Facebook page at the same time. That posting was abruptly taken down Monday afternoon.
As police were beginning their investigation into the missing person's report, members of Coleman’s family went to the Red Room to search for him. When they arrived, they made the grim discovery of his body.
Coleman was found lying in front of a garage at the rear of the property.
Falls Police patrol officers and detectives, who were called to the rear of the speakeasy, at 3108 Highland Ave., around 2:30 p.m. Monday, said Coleman, 24, died as a result of a gunshot wound.
Investigators said they were still trying to determine Coleman’s movements on Saturday night and how and why he ended up at the Red Room.
Members of the department’s Crime Scene Unit flooded into the popular speakeasy, sometimes also referred to as the Red House, seizing suspected evidence in the case. The home reportedly contained an extensive video surveillance system, with multiple cameras both inside and outside the two-and-a-half story home which has gained its street name from the color of its exterior paint.
Police have described the home as “the location of frequent parties on the weekends” and “the site of several shootings in recent weeks.” The violence has prompted demonstrations, led by a group of Falls moms, demanding that it be shut down.
Police said that after discovering “a foot of standing water” in the home’s basement and the lack of a furnace, city building inspectors responded to the crime scene and the house was condemned.
The home has roiled the Highland Avenue neighborhood for years on Friday and Saturday nights, serving as a magnet for young Falls residents who descend there. The result has been a street jammed with double-parked cars and loud partying both inside and outside the residence.
Carl “Congo” Mallory, who claims the house is “his,” has also claimed that he “can’t control who comes here.”
“I like to party. We’re gonna do what we want to do,” Mallory has told protestors. “I’m not running no establishment. They trying to put (the violence) on me. Stop making it about the Red Room. There’s shootings all over the Falls.”
The area has been plagued by multiple shooting incidents.
On Sept. 5, a patrol officer reported hearing around seven to eight gunshots and officers later located eight bullet casings in the street in front of the Red Room. Two individuals who had been the area at the time of the gunfire went to NFMMC where they were each treated for gunshot wounds.
On Aug. 29, the street in front of the Red Room was the scene of two shootings and a stabbing. Police said when they came to investigate the shootings they found eight spent shell casings directly in front of the Red Room.
A week before that, on Aug. 22, police collected 30 spent shell casings lying in the street there.
