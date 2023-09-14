In an unusual move, one Western New York county has sued a neighboring county’s industrial development agency in an effort to stop a key component of a major economic development project.
Orleans County filed a complaint Monday in state Supreme Court against the Genesee County Economic Development Center, seeking an injunction to stop the construction of a wastewater pipeline that will service the Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park, known as STAMP.
The Genesee County EDC “started construction without having all their ducks in a row and did so at their own risk,” Jennifer Persico, an attorney representing Orleans County, wrote in the lawsuit. “This behavior is entirely consistent with their actions throughout this entire process.”
Officials from the Genesee County EDC did not respond to a request for comment from Investigative Post.
The 1,250-acre industrial park, located in the Town of Alabama, has been in the works for more than 13 years and has been backed by officials including Sen. Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul and then Gov. Andrew Cuomo. They’ve pitched STAMP as the future home of 9,000 high-tech jobs, possibly including semiconductor manufacturing.
The park’s remote location, however, has necessitated the construction of significant infrastructure, including a 9.5-mile sewage transmission line. Those extensive infrastructure requirements are partly why STAMP, a decade ago, failed New York’s “smart growth” test, scoring well on just three out of 10 criteria.
STAMP has only recently attracted tenants and necessitated construction of water and sewer lines.
Orleans County, in its lawsuit, alleges the Genesee County EDC has broken state law as it sought to construct the pipeline. Orleans County further argues that, if completed, the sewer line would do irreparable damage to the Oak Orchard Creek, which the county relies on for its fishing and tourism industry.
Specifically, the suit alleges that Genesee County EDC created the Genesee Gateway Local Development Corp., which in turn created STAMP Sewer Works, in an illegal manner. The suit further alleges that STAMP Sewer Works illegally sought land in Orleans County via eminent domain without the permission of Orleans County.
“Because (Genesee County EDC) could not obtain the consent of Orleans County to construct the [pipeline], it began illegally acquiring easements required for the construction directly from property owners in Orleans County. Again, in violation of [the law],” the lawsuit states.
The county is seeking a permanent injunction to halt the pipeline’s construction.
“There is simply no way to calculate the damage to the ecosystem, the tourism economy, the residents and the sovereignty of local governments that would ensue,” Persico, from the firm Lippes Mathias, wrote in the complaint.
In a bid to halt the pipeline immediately, Orleans County acquired easements for two properties in the sewer line’s pathway, meaning Genesee County can’t build there.
The Genesee Gateway Local Development Corp. and STAMP Sewer Works — both subsidiaries of the Genesee County EDC — as well as engineering firms G. Devincentis & Son Construction Co., Clark Patterson Lee and Highlander Construction are named in the suit.
Before Orleans County decided to sue, Investigative Post conducted months of reporting into issues surrounding the STAMP sewer line. That reporting revealed that Genesee County EDC and its agents paid some landowners up to 20 times more than others for easements. Two of those landowners were the sisters of former Town of Shelby supervisor Jeff Smith. Smith, in 2020, was a key vote in support of the sewer line.
By contrast, one family that was hesitant to grant an easement said they were subject to “bullying.”
Further, Orleans County officials told Investigative Post that the sewer line could take resources from its own Medina Business Park and harm the trout and salmon that fuel its nearly $30 million annual tourism industry.
Prior to the lawsuit being filed, Michael Dobell, executive director of the Orleans County Industrial Development Agency, said he had many questions about STAMP’s infrastructure to which he couldn’t get answers.
“How does this affect us? What happens to all the time and energy of the IDA?” he said in a July interview. “What happens to the time and energy of the county and the officials in the county to attract and develop existing businesses — and attract new businesses? You know, where do we go from there?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.