High-speed pursuit ends with crash in Lockport

Photo by RobShotsThe driver of this vehicle crashed in a wooded area off Niagara Street in Lockport after leading Niagara County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase early Friday. Lockport Firefighters and Twin City Ambulance extricated the male driver from the vehicle and transported him by ambulance to the South Lockport Fire Co. fire hall where he was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center. The matter remains under investigation.