High school seniors staying connected during shutdown

Cara Janowsky did a lot during her school career at Niagara-Wheatfield High School. The senior participated in sports, particularly soccer, but also track and field, joined clubs, went to rallies, and also did well academically. Right now she's trying to choose between two out-of-town colleges where she'll continue her studies in psychology to become a child's counselor.
As a result of COVID-19, all public schools in the state have been mandated to remain closed for the rest of the school year. To go from crowded hallways to empty houses, the transition is a lot, but Janowsky described how students, especially seniors, have managed to make the best of it.
"I always like doing sports for the people, meeting new friends and the experience," she said. "So, I'm sad I had to miss out on that. But, in away, the virus is connecting more people than ever before, because people are trying to communicate."
Janowsky said, the class of 2020 has an Instagram page for peers to see where their fellow students will be going for college. She also said, she's been in constant contact with her friends.
"My friends, personally, we talk a lot more and we even got together in a parking lot. We just sat 6 feet apart, and we just talked," she said.
Al Pogel, a teacher at Niagara-Wheatfield High School, said, "I'm extremely proud of all the students in the school. I want them to keep reaching out to each other and the people they see every day in the halls."
Pogel also said seniors should always remember the school mantra, "Once a Falcon, always a Falcon."
Janowsky sat on the Niagara-Wheatfield School Board of Education as a student representative prior to the COVID-19 shutdown through a process that included writing skills, as well as video skills, and appealing to the entire student body.
"My junior year we submitted applications, which were essays," she said. "The teacher's picked three finalists, who each had to make a video. Then 9th, 10th and 11th grade voted for which video they liked best."
"I go to the board meetings and sit with the board members," Janowsky said. "I listen in on the meetings, and sometimes give my input."
Still, Janowsky remains bittersweet about the entire shutdown.
"Sometimes it's disappointing, because it hits you had your last day of school, and you didn't even realize it." Janowsky said. "Other times it's interesting, because you know you're going to have a story to tell."
