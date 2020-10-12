FeedMore WNY's Meals on Wheels program is in need of volunteers as the organization continues to respond to increased demand for food assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Representatives from FeedMore WNY describe the need for Meals on Wheels volunteers as "urgent," noting that help is needed to deliver meals throughout Niagara and Erie counties. Meals on Wheels provides nutritious meals to homebound older community members and people living with disabilities who are unable to shop for and prepare food.
The list of FeedMore WNY Meals on Wheels distribution sites in Niagara County includes:
• Anthony Spallino Towers site — Volunteers pick up meals at Anthony Spallino Towers, 720 10th St., Niagara Falls, for delivery arrive between 10:45 and 11 a.m.
• Lockport Presbyterian Home — Volunteers pick up meals at the Lockport Presbyterian Home, 305 High St., Lockport. Meals for delivery arrive between 10:45 and 11 a.m.
• St. John the Baptist Church — Volunteers pick up meals at 44 McCollum St., Lockport, 14094 (across the street from the church). Meals for delivery arrive between 10:55 and 11:10 a.m.
• Wheatfield site — Volunteers pick up meals at the Town of Wheatfield Community and Senior Center, 2800 Church Road, Wheatfield. Meals for delivery arrive between 11:25 and 11:40 a.m.
• Lewiston site — Volunteers pick up meals at the Lewiston Senior Center, 4361 Lower River Road, Youngstown, 14171. Meals for delivery arrive between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m.
Deliveries take about one hour to complete. Volunteer opportunities are available Monday through Friday. Volunteers choose how frequently they would like to volunteer.
FeedMore WNY has added more than 2,200 home-delivered meal clients to its Meals on Wheels program as a result of the pandemic. In order to help ensure the safety of its clients and volunteers, FeedMore WNY has implemented new policies and procedures during the meal delivery process, including mask wearing and social distancing.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of FeedMore WNY’s Meals on Wheels program. We would not be able to provide nutritious food and friendship to our hungry, homebound neighbors without our dedicated network of volunteers,” Tara A. Ellis, FeedMore WNY president and CEO, said. “With the increased need for food assistance in the community due to the COVID-19 health crisis, we need volunteers now more than ever. So many of our home-delivered meal volunteers say that they get more out of delivering meals than they give. By sharing an hour of your time, you can truly save a life.”
To learn more and sign up as a volunteer in the City of Buffalo or through any of FeedMore WNY’s Meals on Wheels sites, visit www.feedmorewny.org/volunteer or contact FeedMore WNY Volunteer Manager Kyle Dillman at (716) 822-2005 ext. 3077 or at volunteer@feedmorewny.org.
