Higgins urges full reopening of border

With Canada preparing to drop COVID-19 testing requirements for visitors to enter the country, Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo/Niagara Falls) is renewing his call for the the northern border to completely re-open.
The push for a return to pre-Covid border crossing protocols follows the announcement by Canadian authorities that they will no longer require proof of a negative Covid test, or vaccinated travelers entering the country through airports and land ports, beginning April 1. Higgins is now calling for the elimination of all Covid restrictions comes on the two year-anniversary of the implementation of those protocols.
The congressman made his request in letters to both the U.S. and Canadian governments.
“I applaud the news that most travelers entering Canada will not need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1," Higgins wrote to President Joe Biden. "I write to assert the need for the United States to go one step further and consider the elimination of current vaccination requirements for all travelers at land ports of entry, which inhibit cross-border travel, the flow of commerce, and create an unnecessary barrier to the eventual resumption of pre-pandemic cross-border activity.”
Higgins welcomed public remarks from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, earlier this week, that noted a public desire to get back to normal, efforts to look at what more can be done at the border, and the need for decisions based on science and public health recommendations.
In his letter to Trudeau, Higgins wrote, "Based on current trends, I believe it is time to follow the science and remove the remaining restrictions at the U.S. and Canadian borders to allow Americans and Canadians to move freely across.
"A robust bi-national relationship between your country and the region I represent in Western New York state is critical to my community’s future.”
The border between the United States and Canada was closed to non-essential travel in March of 2020 because of the pandemic. The Canadian border re-opened on Aug. 9 and the U.S. re-opened its border on Nov. 8.
However, each country imposed some continuing, but different, restrictions. Some of those restrictions have since been eased.
Progress in fighting COVID-19 has also led the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue new guidance indicating it is safe, in most communities, to for Americans to go without a mask if they choose. The Ontario Ministry of Health, on March 1, lifted capacity limits for indoor settings and proof of vaccination requirements for all settings.
