The U.S. government announced Wednesday that it is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at the border between the U.S. and Canada for one month, through Aug. 21.
The news comes days after the Canadian government announced it would start allowing vaccinated Americans entry into Canada for non-essential travel on Aug. 9.
In response to Wednesday’s news, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) released the following statement: “For months now people and businesses along the border have been strung along month after month holding out hope for the border to reopen. Today’s decision by the Biden administration harms economic recovery and hurts families all across America’s northern border; this is completely unnecessary.
“While the United States does nothing, loved ones remain separated and communities whose economies rely on the cross-border exchange continue to suffer economically. Continuation of this shutdown is illogical given the success of vaccines and counterproductive putting the United States at a disadvantage given Canada’s decision to welcome back vaccinated Americans effective August 9th.”
Higgins spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives this week urging the United States to act to reopen the border saying in part, “It is time for the United States to align its Northern Border policy with its science.”
The Congressman who co-leads the Northern Border Caucus and Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group, said Tuesday, there is “no excuse” for the failure by the United States to give a lifting of restrictions at the Northern Border the attention it deserves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.