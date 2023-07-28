Congressmembers Brian Higgins (D-NY-26) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21), who serve as co-chairs of the Northern Border Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives, are calling on U.S. Customs and Border Protection to address staffing shortages at the northern border, which are causing excessive delays and deterring cross-border travel.
CBP Officers stationed at the northern border are being placed on temporary assignments at the southern border. Assignments are currently impacting 34 CBP officers from the Port of Buffalo. Deployments, which last 60 days, began in April of 2022. On Aug. 20, another 33 CBP Officers from Buffalo are scheduled to be sent to the Southern Border. Beyond impairing travel between the U.S. and Canada, these frequent reassignments are contributing to low morale among officers. Additionally, it impacts the agency’s ability to recruit new officers, placing the burden of additional overtime on existing officers.
This issue is not unique to New York, according to Higgins. CBP’s Workload Staffing Model demonstrates a shortage of at least 1,800 CBP officers nationwide.
In a letter to the CBP commissioner the members write, “Inspection booths at Northern Border Ports of Entry are woefully understaffed. At the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, the second-busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing, we have received reports of only two out of 12 regular inspection lanes being open. The lack of staff and open lanes has led to hour-plus delays during morning commute hours. At the border crossing between Champlain and St. Bernard de Lacolle, Quebec, wait times have tripled on average, and some days, waits can be over two hours long. Traffic has only reached 85 percent of pre-pandemic levels yet our booths are still understaffed. Long waits dissuade travelers from crossing the border, stifle economic activity, and cause undue harm to our border communities.”
Efficient travel across the border is critical for local economies along the norther border. Canada is largest international inbound market to the U.S. with nearly 21 million visitors spending $20.8 billion annually.
In addition to staffing shortages, NEXUS backlogs continue to create unreasonable wait times for interview appointments, which often exceed a year. While the Trusted Traveler program is intended to expedite border crossings by prescreening travelers, the CBP website currently lists application processing times as 12 to 14 months. In response, earlier this year Higgins introduced the Make NEXUS Work Act, which would allow for virtual NEXUS interviews, easing and accelerating the application process.
