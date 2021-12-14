Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) invites college students and graduate students interested in gaining valuable government experience to apply for an internship with his office. Internships are available in both our Washington, D.C. and Buffalo offices, to begin as early as January and to continue through the end of May at the latest.
Internships give students first-hand government experience, and an opportunity to make a difference in the Western New York community Higgins said.
Full and part-time internships are available in spring, summer, and fall. Interns have the opportunity to be involved in a number of activities: supporting constituent services, conducting legislative research, attending committee hearings and briefings, and assisting with various administrative tasks.
To apply for an internship in either office, please send a cover letter, resume, and a writing sample to NY26.JOBS@mail.house.gov and indicate your interest in a Washington, D.C. or Buffalo office internship in the subject line of the email. For questions reach out to our DC office at (202) 225-3306 or our Buffalo office at (716) 852-3501.
