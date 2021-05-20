Western New York Congressman Brian Higgins and U.S. Senator Charles Schumer both expressed growing frustration Thursday with the inability of the U.S. and Canadian governments to find a means to open its joint border to travel.
Higgins (D-Buffalo) expressed what he called "great disappointment" after an announcement that the northern border would remain closed to non-essential travel for another month.
“It is truly unacceptable at this point to have another 30 day extension with no further exceptions for those vaccinated, no goals or targets outlined to expand crossings, no reciprocal allowances for family reunification, and no plan,” said Higgins, who serves as co-chair of both the Congressional Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-US Interparliamentary Group. “We have made great strides in fighting the pandemic and we need to make progress on reopening the border. That is essential to both families that have been separated for way too long and to our binational economies.”
Higgins has been persistent in calling for the development of a plan to reopen the border. The congressman asked for the definition of essential travel to be expanded by May, followed by a full reopening of the border in July.
He has also pushed for the U.S. to allow Canadians to cross into New York for COVID vaccine appointments.
At the same time, Schumer said that he had personally spoken by phone on Wednesday with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, urging him to immediately push his Canadian counterparts and public health officials to implement the senator's four-point border reopening plan.
Schumer announced his plan during a visit to the Falls two weeks ago.
“The deep, long-standing social and economic bonds that communities in the (northern New York) and Canada share were abruptly severed last March to deal with the profound public health challenge that COVID presented, and since then residents and businesses up and down the norther border have been eagerly waiting for the day when rates would be low and vaccinations available so that restrictions could be relaxed and logically lifted,” Schumer said. "That is why I made a personal call to Secretary Mayorkas to coordinate with their Canadian counterparts ASAP and come up with a plan — based on science, data and common sense — that will allow for safe and steady border travel and reunite families and friends and jumpstart local economies."
Like Higgins, Schumer has advocated in favor of expanding the definition of “essential traveler.” Schumer said he told Mayorkas that the current definition is too narrow.
The senator suggested expanding the definition to include anyone who has been vaccinated and has familial, property, educational, commercial, or medical interests across the border.
The border between the United States and Canada first closed to non-essential travel in March of 2020. The existing order, set to expire on May 21, has now been extended through June 21.
