The chairs of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus are calling on the U.S. and Canadian governments to develop "nuanced and particularized guidance for reopening the northern border."
Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), in a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary and the Canadian Minister of Public Safety, wrote a "a one-size-fits-all approach toward allowing travel across the border" has not worked well.
"There must be bi-national coordination to develop a plan to safely allow for reasonable travel taking into account public health considerations but acknowledging our unique interconnected economies,” Higgins and Stefanik said.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) imposed travel restrictions at land ports of entry between the United States and Canada on March 24. Border crossings were limited to “essential travel.”
That closure has now been extended until July 22.
Essential travel has been defined as U.S. citizens returning to the U.S., Individuals traveling for medical purposes, Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions or work, Individuals traveling for emergency or government response and individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade, for example, cargo truck drivers.
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said he's aware of the ongoing conversations between the congress members and the U.S. and Canadian governments.
"... I'm not a part of it," the mayor said. "Clearly, for me, opening the border is about more than just tourism, it's the nature of our commerce."
The mayor expressed his hope that the governments could find ways to bring about the re=opening of certain key border crossings, noting that in this area, both American and Canadians cross the border without thinking of it as international travel.
Canada has recently begun a program that allows individuals to reunite with their spouses, parents and dependent children, if they observe a 14-day quarantine.
