Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) is asking the U.S. Transportation Department to fund applications submitted by New York State Parks for federal grants under the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant program.
In a letter to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Higgins noted that the State Parks is seeking a federal BUILD grant to rehabilitate and reconstruct the American Falls Bridges, which connects Niagara Falls to Green Island and Goat Island over the Niagara River. The bridges, originally constructed in 1900-1901, are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and in dire need of work.
State Parks previously announced they are considering de-watering the American Falls during the construction phase on the project, diverting that flow to the Horseshoe Falls as was done in 1969.
In the letter to Chao, Higgins wrote, “The existing bridge is a disgrace and embarrassment. Despite being about 40-feet wide, because of its advanced deterioration, its use is restricted to pedestrians. Its surface is a patchwork of "temporary" steel plates and it is braced by a pair of "temporary" superstructural trestles, added in recent years to bear the bridge's reduced load because what is left of the bridge cannot handle it."
"The existing condition is a glaring symbol to the 8 million people who visit the Falls from around the world that U.S. infrastructure is old, falling down, and no longer up to the tasks for which it was designed and built," Higgins wrote.
Congress authorized $1 billion for the BUILD program for the 2020 budget year. The program is highly competitive. No more than $100 million will be awarded to a state, with a maximum grant award of $25 million per project.
