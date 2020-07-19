Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.