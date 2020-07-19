Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) said Friday that the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee has included language in the 2021 Homeland Security appropriations bill related to essential traveler exceptions at the northern border.
The action follows the announcement earlier in the week that the U.S.-Canadian border will remain closed to all non-essential travel until Aug. 22 because of continuing concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic. Higgins, who serves as Co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus in the House, has been pushing for protocols to help re-open the border.
The appropriations bill language directs the Secretary of Homeland Security to work with the Canadian government to establish and maintain exceptions to the US -Canada non-essential travel restrictions including family reunification and travel to secure property with the appropriate quarantining measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At a Thursday news conference, where Higgins discussed the border closure with Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, the mayor stressed the interconnections between the United States and Canada.
"It's like a neighborhood that's just separated by a river," Restaino said. "And (now) it's like half the neighborhood has been cut-off."
Falls City Controller Daniel Morello has pointed to the lack of traffic from Canadian tourists for contributing to a more than 87 precent reduction in revenue from parking fees. Higgins said the failure of the U.S. to gain control of the cascading coronavirus outbreak has made cross-border commerce difficult.
"The United States is an outlier," Higgins said. "Everybody else is trending down, but in the United States (COVID-19) cases are spiking. We have 5 percent of the world's population and 25 percent of the (COVID) cases. The Canadian government isn't going to let their people be exposed to Americans. Americans are not welcome in Canada. The federal government has failed you."
The Department of Homeland Security has the authority to develop border management protocols for a prolonged pandemic without a legislative directive from Congress, but Higgins said the department has done nothing since the border was first closed on March 24.
