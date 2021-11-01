As the U.S. prepares to welcome Canadian neighbors back across the border on Nov. 8, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) is urging the government of Canada to drop its COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers crossing the Northern Border.
When Canadians are allowed to cross into the U.S. at land borders starting next week they will not be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test. Visitors crossing for non-essential purposes will be required to be vaccinated and prepared to verbally attest to and/or provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status as outlined on the Centers for Disease Control website.
Canada, which began welcoming Americans back across its border on Aug. 9, does require proof of a negative COVID test for both United States’ residents crossing into Canada and Canadian citizens returning after a visit to the United States.
In a letter to Canada’s Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman, Higgins writes, “While both the United States and Canada will understandably require proof of vaccination from each other’s citizens to gain entry, only Canada will require a negative COVID-19 test in addition to the aforementioned proof of vaccination at all points of entry. This policy will have adverse side effects that will harm our respective economic recoveries.”
Higgins has expressed concern that the cost and hassle of testing will ultimately keep many already vaccinated people from making the trip across the border, “The cost to being tested varies depending on location and federal, state, provincial, and local policies – in some cases, the tests required to gain entry to Canada can cost over $300 CAD with no guarantee of appointment availability. In border communities such as Western New York and Southern Ontario, the local economies depend on the free flow of goods and people across the border, often multiple times per day. The expectation that fully vaccinated Canadians and Americans will be able to afford multiple tests per week for the indefinite future to go about their business ignores the economic reality and is financially unsustainable for working families. We can no longer continue subordinating the financial and economic health of our communities and citizens, especially when they have done the right thing, gotten vaccinated, and continue to follow all public health rules and regulations.”
Higgins, who serves as co-chair of the Canada-United States Interparliamentary Group and the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, met with Hillman to discuss border policy and other matters of binational interest on Oct. 27.
