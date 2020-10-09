Higgins calls for expanded border travel exemptions

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, has asked President Donald Trump to consider allowing exemptions to the existing non-essential cross-border travel ban. The exemptions would involve owners of property on both sides of the U.S. and Canadian border as well as individuals who are visiting loved ones in either country. Higgins is requesting "carefully calibrated exemptions" to restrictions, adding that the exemptions should be "based on reasonable public health metrics."