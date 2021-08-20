The frustration, approaching anger, was clear as Western New York Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo/Niagara Falls) faced reporters Friday afternoon, hours after the federal government announced that the U.S. would not be reopening its land border with Canada on Saturday.
Instead, the U.S.announced that it was extending restrictions on travel at the Canadian border through Sept. 21.
Higgins, who serves as co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives and co-chair of the Canada – U.S. Interparliamentary Group, said there was no reason for the U.S.-Canadian border not to be open.
"For the last 17 months we have been told to follow the science and the facts," Higgins said sternly. "Well, if we follow the science and the facts, then the border should be open."
The congressman in particular leveled harsh criticism at President Joe Biden for what he called a lack of leadership on the issue.
"The Biden administration raised expectations (for a potential reopening of the border by the summer)," Higgins said. "But there has been no explanation (for why the border remains closed) or what people can expect. This has been a very frustrating several months. The silence of the White House is unacceptable."
Higgins has been a vocal critic of the current border closure, pointing out that in communities like the Falls and Buffalo, cross-border traffic and commerce are essential to the local economy.
“The U.S.-Canadian relationship is integral for our economies and life-quality," the congressman said. "The failure to make opening the border the priority that it should be is a huge mistake. There has not been enough attention placed on the value and opportunity that comes with restoring connections between our two nations. It is beyond disappointing; it is hurtful both at a human and economic level.”
The congressman pointed out that while the land border is closed, Americans and Canadians can freely cross the border by flying. And he called "exceptions" to allow National Hockey League teams to cross the border during the Stanley Cup playoffs and Major League Baseball teams like the Toronto Blue Jays to resume playing in Canada, "unfair."
Travel restrictions at land ports of entry between the U.S. and Canada were first implemented in March 2020 in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a tweet Friday that the restrictions on nonessential travel were still needed to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant. DHS said it is working with public health and medical experts to determine how to “safely and sustainably resume normal travel.”
"The coronavirus is going to be with us for a long time," Higgins said. "So what you want to do is manage it. Manage it and get back to some normalcy. We're losing another tourist season. Every aspect of the Western New York economy is impacted by (cross-border travel)."
Mayor Robert Restaino said that the city has been able to off-set the loss of Canadian visitors by aggressively marketing the Falls as a destination for American travelers. But he said, as the tourist season comes to an end, the continued inability of Canadians to "routinely" come to the Falls to eat and shop will be felt by local businesses.
"(The border closing) will probably be bigger for us outside the tourist season," Restaino said.
On Aug. 9, Canada reopened the border to allow vaccinated Americans to enter. The ban on nonessential travel also includes the U.S.-Mexico border.
