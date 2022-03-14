The Ancient Order of the Hibernians will be hosting its 38th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday at the Conference and Event Center at 101 Old Falls St.
There will be Irish themed food & beverages, decorations, games, and prizes. The “Shortest” Parade begins at 4:45 pm on the corner of Old Falls Street and 1st Street to the CCNF entrance. A proclamation by Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino will be included as well as an Irish flag flying ceremonially at City Hall.
Music for the evening will be provided by Poor Ould Goat and Crikwater. There will be dancers from the McCarthy School of lrish Dance, vendors, family activities, 50/50, door prizes and of course, traditional Corn beef and cabbage.
As a part of giving back to the community we will be collecting non-perishable food items to be given to Love, Heart, and Soul Pantry in memory of “On Gorta Mor” the Great Irish Hunger of 1845. T
Tickets can be purchased online http://www.aohnf.com/tickets or at the door (kids under 12 free).
