The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum is now open seven days a week. The museum will be open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4 p.m. The museum will keep this schedule until Sept. 10.
During the summer hours, the general admission rates for the spring will still apply. This includes $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for students, and $5 for children ages 2-16.
The Kiddieland Testing Park Exhibit is now open Wednesday-Sunday during museum hours. The add-on exhibit costs $5 per child ($4 per child for members) for 30 mins of unlimited rides. To make a reservation for the week ahead, call the museum at 716-693-1885 or visit the gift shop. Reservations can also be made in-person day of on a first-come first-served basis. Children must be 34-52 inches tall to ride. There are no weight restrictions.
