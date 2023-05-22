The Niagara County Genealogical Society will host "Grand Army of the Republic: Researching Your Union Civil War Veterans" via Zoom at 7 p.m. May 31. Participation is free and open to the public.
The Grand Army of the Republic (1866-1956) was a veterans organization that generated records noting Civil War service, birth, marriage, death, residences, occupations, detailed biographies and even photographs. Genealogist Christine Cohen will show where and how to find these records.
For the Zoom link, email info@niagaragenealogy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.