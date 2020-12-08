COVID-19 hasn't stopped people from making donations to the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising drive.
The threat of the virus has impacted the 2020 holiday fundraising season in a different way as it has made some regular volunteers more reluctant to take on shifts standing watch over the organization's iconic red kettles.
Fewer people to stand at the kettles means fewer kettles out in circulation at area stores and businesses, which can lead to fewer donations overall.
"Lack of volunteers is absolutely the biggest problem," said Major Steve Carroll, commander of the Niagara Falls Salvation Army. "When we can get a kettle covered, it does well. the problem is getting people out. People have been donating where we are standing. Where we are standing, the kettles have been full. But if we don't anyone to stand a kettle with, the kettles don't come in at all."
Carroll said the volunteer strain is not quite as acute in the Falls as it has been so far this season in other neighboring communities. He said there's a particular need at the moment for individuals to stand kettles for the Salvation Army Tonawanda Corps., which serves the North Tonawanda and Tonawanda area.
"The volunteers just aren't there this year," Carroll said. "People are afraid to go out because of COVID. They have been struggling to get their pots filled."
The situation is not unique to the Twin Cities.
Representatives from the Salvation Army Empire State Division out of Rochester put out a call for extra help this week with the organization's annual holiday fundraising campaign, which is operating under the slogan in 2020 of "Rescue Christmas."
They said the impacts of COVID-19 are presenting an especially difficult challenge for the red kettles in many communities, which is jeopardizing funding at a time when the need for community support services offered by local Salvation Army corps is at an all-time high.
Due to COVID-19, the Empire State Division said donations to red kettles are about 50% of what they were this time last year across the division, which covers 48 counties in upstate New York and one city in Pennsylvania.
“In a typical year, we serve around four and a half million meals throughout our division,” said Major Ivan Rock, commander of The Salvation Army Empire State Division. “This year, we served more than five million meals in just March through September and the need continues to grow. I am urging the people in our communities to consider giving any amount they can to help The Salvation Army serve people in need this year.”
Carroll said the Niagara Falls Red Kettle campaign has so far brought in $50,000, 50% of the 2020 fundraising goal. With Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggesting Monday that parts of the state may face another imposed shutdown due to rising hospitalizations from COVID-19, Carroll said there's concern that many of the stores where red kettles are currently positioned could be impacted by closures in the days leading up to the Dec. 24 campaign deadline.
He said he's "cautiously optimistic" about the Falls reaching its goal, but said neighboring Salvation Army locations in neighboring communities like the one in the Twin Cities could use more support, especially from the volunteer end of things.
"We need people to help us keep that pot boiling. Niagara Falls, and really all of Niagara County, have always been supported," Carroll said. "Our kettles have been part of the Christmas season in Niagara Falls for over 100 years. It's just a part of Christmas. It's not just a decoration. This is how we support the work we do all year long. We don't know what we are going to be facing in the future so we want to be able to step up and serve and have the resources to do it."
Carroll encouraged residents who may be interested and willing to volunteer for shifts standing watch over red kettles to contact Lt. Bassey Archibong at The Salvation Army of Tonawanda at 693-3110 or send a message via the organization's Facebook page.
"The real message is that it's not over until Dec. 24th," Carroll said, referring to the Red Kettle campaign. "t's been a hard year for everyone, but if people feel like they want to volunteer, then we would welcome the support."
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country.
To donate or for more information about the Niagara Falls Salvation Army, call 283-7697 and ask for Steve. Donations are also being accepted by visiting www.salvationarmy.org/rescuechristmasniagarafalls.
