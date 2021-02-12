For months, we’ve been hearing from Republicans blaming nursing home COVID-19 deaths on Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That was before the real statistics came out. Now it’s even worse and Republicans like Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R-Niagara Falls) and Senator Republican Leader Robert Ortt (R-North Tonawanda) are furious, especially since state Attorney General Letitia James reported nursing home deaths have been underreported by more than 50 percent.
On Friday, Ortt joined with fellow Republicans to demand an immediate special session to revoke Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers.
“For months, my colleagues have been accused of playing politics when in reality, we are trying to get answers for the thousands of families who lost loved ones in nursing homes. The leaked tape of the secret meeting held between the administration officials and legislative Democrats confirms that not only did Cuomo’s office deliberately withhold information information from the public and legislature, they did it to obstruct justice and dodge a federal investigation.”
Not to be outdone, Morinello and members of the minority conference are calling for a subpoena of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker. The lawmakers want Zucker to testify and provide all data. He praises James for her efforts.
“It took Letitia James to open the flood gates for what really went on behind the scenes. I have full faith she will bring it to just resolution,” Morinello said. “This is a constituent family issue, not a partisan issue. Far too many questions remain unanswered.”
Added Ortt, “The people who lost loved ones are counting on us to do our jobs. they are counting on us to get the truth. Their loved ones died and they deserve that. It doesn’t matter what side of the aisle you are on.”
