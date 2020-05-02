'Hearts and Hands' grows in response to pandemic

Hearts and Hands: Faith in Action has increased its volunteer capacity to respond to the needs of older adults in the community.
The Amherst-based organization provides support services in Niagara County and communities in Erie County including Akron/Newstead. It connects older adults and people with disabilities to volunteer transportation for medical needs, grocery and essential needs delivery, as well as social connections such as friendly phone calls.
“Fostering neighborly connections is what Hearts and Hands is all about. During this time of physical distancing it is important that older adults and members of the disability community continue to have access to transportation, food, and social connections. We are grateful for the immense response from the community to step up to the plate and assist fellow neighbors,” executive director Aaron Carlson said.
Older adults and members of the disability community who could benefit from delivered groceries, medical transportation, or making a social connection over the phone may call (716) 406-8311 to schedule an intake over the phone.
In operation since 2002, Hearts and Hands is a best efforts volunteer program providing medical and social transportation, in-home services such as laundry, light housekeeping, and minor home repairs as well as caregiver respite services such as shopping and delivery, companionship, phone pals, and pet sitting in rural and suburban communities.
Services are temporarily limited to transportation, grocery and essential needs delivery, and friendly phone calls.
Prospective volunteers can obtain an application at https://www.hnhcares.org/ or by calling (716)-406-8311.
Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage and have supplemental insurance coverage through Hearts and Hands. All COVID-19 precautions are observed. Additional opportunities for volunteers to work from home are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.