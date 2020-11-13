Heart of Niagara campaign raises funds for local charities

Over the past few months, the tourism industry has been battered by travel restrictions and issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. When Destination Niagara had to pivot their marketing strategy to accommodate the strained travel conditions, they decided to equally invest in the community as well.
The Hearts Across Niagara campaign was a T-shirt campaign designed to raise money for charitable organizations such as Heart, Love, and Soul and the Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier. John Percy, executive director of Destination Niagara, said the campaign came about during the late spring and early summer ‘because the community needed help to wade through the uncertainty of the pandemic.
So far, the campaign has raised $670, for each of the organizations, though the campaign is ongoing. This effort was done pro-bono by Destination Niagara, with the T-shirt’s provided by Buffalo-based company, Shirt Pickle.
As the pandemic doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, he will be looking to have the campaign come back, hoping that with the holiday season just around the corner, the campaign will find people in a charitable mood.
“I think we will reactivate and bring it back to the forefront, if you will, during the holiday season. Cause, I think it’s a really good feel-good type program and a great holiday gift to give to a family member, especially with the message of Heart of Niagara. If you live here or you move away, I think your heart still resides in Niagara, it never goes away for community folks, it truly is a heart of your presence of living here or working here.”
As the need for it arises, Percy will be looking to bring this campaign back at different points in 2021. People can purchase Heart of Niagara shirts online via Destination Niagara’s website, niagarafallsusa.com. When the campaign originally began, Robyn Krueger, the President and CEO of Community Missions of Niagara Frontier, Inc, was grateful for the work Destination Niagara is doing through this campaign.
“For 95 years, Community Missions has served the ever-changing needs of the Niagara community,” Krueger said. “These services are vital to the lives of many of our neighbors and families. We truly have a Heart for Niagara Falls; and are so pleased to show it and participate in this campaign with Destination Niagara USA.”
