In its continued mission to “nourish all in need – body, mind and soul,” Heart, Love and Soul will resume on-site dining starting Tuesday, during the lunch hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Lunch will be provided in to-go containers with the option of eating in the dining room or taking the meal home. The eat-in option will follow continued COVID-19 guidelines. Up to 40 guests will be able to dine at any given time. Tables will be positioned 6 feet apart, plexiglass barriers will separate guests, and tables will be sanitized after each use. Masks will be required except when seated at tables.
A prepackaged breakfast will also be given to each lunch guest to take home for the next day.
“Heart & Soul is much more than just a pantry or place to pick up meals … it’s a community where we have gathered and socialized in a spirit of hospitality and respect,” Mark Baetzhold, executive director, said. “It’s a blessing to revitalize this part of the Heart & Soul experience after the pandemic fundamentally changed our ability to connect with each other.”
Heart Love & Soul will continue to prioritize providing guests, volunteers and employees with a safe environment, balancing public health concerns with its mission to provide meals and services for the community.
Founded in 1983, Heart, Love & Soul is a food pantry, dining room and social care provider located in the North End of Niagara Falls. With a mission to nourish all in need – body, mind and soul, the organization provides daily hot meals, groceries, health care coordination, case management, and housing and outreach services. Its new program, Daybreak, offers a single point of access for housing, health and wellness, behavioral health, employment, education, legal, and other services.
