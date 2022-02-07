Heart, Love & Soul receives $200K grant 

Heart, Love and Soul has been awarded $200,000 of grant funding from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation in support of its food and hospitality and social care programs. The funding will build upon Heart, Love and Soul’s mission of feeding those in need- body, mind, and soul, by addressing food insecurity, inadequate housing, health, and other challenges associated with poverty.
“Heart, Love & Soul is extremely grateful to the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to receive this grant for services that reach so many in the Niagara Falls community,” said Mark Baetzhold, executive director of Heart, Love & Soul. “We see firsthand the impact of poverty on our guests, and this generous and impactful funding from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation allows us to continue addressing the needs of the people in our community.”
Added Msgr. Gregory Mustaciuolo, CEO of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, “After nearly two years of recovery from a pandemic that has hit vulnerable populations the hardest, we must continue to address the challenges communities across New York state are facing: food and housing insecurity, lack of access to basic health care including vaccines, lack of equity within the healthcare professions, and racial and economic healthcare disparities made worse during COVID-19. We must continue to support the full range of services that make for healthy people and communities."
The grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation allows Heart, Love & Soul to increase access to nutritious meals for food insecure and low income residents of Niagara County, and expand its Daybreak Program, where guests will find showers, laundry services, housing assistance, nursing care, crisis case management, and access to employment, education, and other services provided onsite by partner agencies.
