Heart, Love & Soul (HLS) will hold its 18th annual Recognition Dinner at 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Russell J. Salvatore Dining Commons at Niagara University.
The dinner is an inspiring celebration of HLS’s remarkable achievements as well as an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the unwavering support of the organizations and individuals that have played a pivotal role in the success of HLS.
Since its inception, HLS has been committed to eradicating hunger and offering comprehensive social services to those in need in Niagara Falls. Through dedicated efforts, passionate volunteers, and invaluable partnerships, HLS has touched the lives of countless individuals, families, and communities, making a significant and positive impact on the lives of the most vulnerable.
The Recognition Dinner will feature a live auction, a silent local art auction, golden ticket raffle, and more. Auction items include a Josh Allen autographed helmet, suite tickets to a NY Yankees game, Apple airpods, and more.
Heart, Love & Soul extends a warm invitation to community members, supporters, donors, volunteers, and well-wishers to join this momentous occasion and celebrate the power of collective compassion and action.
Tickets can be purchased at www.heartloveandsoul.org/annualdinner.
