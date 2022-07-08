Heart, Love and Soul will host its 17th annual Recognition Dinner on Aug. 23 at Niagara University at 5:30 p.m. with a plated dinner and live auction. The Recognition Dinner is a celebration of the achievements of Heart, Love and Soul, a hunger relief and social services non-profit in Niagara Falls, as well as recognizing the organizations and people that have been instrumental in Heart, Love & Soul’s success.
“The annual Recognition Dinner is a wonderful opportunity that brings people together to highlight the important work we do in Niagara Falls. Heart, Love & Soul’s mission of feeding those in need – body, mind, and soul, is only possible because of the generous and faithful hearts of the volunteers and partners who are so committed to our mission.” said Mark Baetzhold, executive director of Heart, Love & Soul. “On this special occasion, we celebrate our awardees — Myra Supon, Karen Welch, and Lawrence Cook — and give thanks for all those who pour their hearts and souls into serving the community.”
This year’s dinner boasts a Live Auction, Fund-a-Need (paddle up auction), and door prizes. WIVB Channel 4 is the official television sponsor of the 17th annual Recognition Dinner.
Heart, Love & Soul welcomes all to join! Tickets can be purchased at www.heartloveandsoul.org/annualdinner
For more information about Heart, Love & Soul, visit www.heartloveandsoul.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.