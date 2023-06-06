Heart, Love & Soul kicked off its 40th anniversary celebration on Monday — marking the beginning of a week-long commemoration, showcasing four decades of unwavering commitment to improving the lives of those in need.
The distinguished nonprofit organization is dedicated to nourishing those in need — body, mind, & soul, officials noted during a ceremony.
“We are excited to begin our 40th anniversary celebration week and invite the community to join us in commemorating this significant milestone,” said Mark Baetzhold, executive director of Heart, Love & Soul. “This event will be a vibrant celebration of our shared achievements and the collective spirit of community that has fueled our work over the past four decades.”
Since their establishment in 1983, Heart, Love, & Soul has been a pillar of hope and support for individuals and families facing adversity. For the past 40 years, the organization has diligently provided essential services, including food and hospitality and social care services, to those in need. Services include daily meals, food pantry, community health nursing, case management, shower and laundry facilities, and more.
Its transformative impact has made HLS an integral part of the community, leaving an indelible mark on countless lives. In the past 10 years, HLS has served over 451,000 meals through their dining room and provided over 865,900 meals through their food pantry.
This celebratory week is a reflection of the organization’s remarkable journey and an opportunity to inspire and rally support for the future endeavors of Heart, Love & Soul.
