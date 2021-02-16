Heart, Love & Soul announces Daybreak opening

Daybreak at Heart, Love & Soul has opened for services to the community. Services include case management, acute nursing care and health care coordination, showers and laundry for those experiencing homelessness, housing linkage and referral, homeless street outreach, and connection and referral to partner agencies.
Services are available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 924 Niagara Ave. Walk-ins are welcomed, but making appointments by phone are encouraged. For more information, call 282-5687.
Daybreak, a one-stop center for health and social services, was conceived by a task force of providers from the Niagara County Coalition for Services to the Homeless.
Beginning in 2011, discussions revolved around barriers to services and gaps in service coordination that adversely impacted clients. The taskforce determined that a one-stop center would reduce barriers to access and improve the circle of care around clients facing multiple challenges.
