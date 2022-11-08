The old Hart to Hart Furniture store building in the 2000 block of Main Street could be headed for demolition if the owners — the Buffalo-based investment firm Blue Cardinal Capital — fail to meet the city’s demands for a plan to address various code violations, including a gaping hole in the roof.
More than a dozen people attended a hearing on Monday at city hall to encourage the city’s code enforcement Director Corey Baskerville to give the owners of the building, located at 2018 Main St., more time and consideration to shore up the structure.
Several attendees argued that, even in its weakened state, the building represents an important part of the fabric and heritage of the Main Street business district. They also suggested tearing the building down would be a disservice not only to Blue Cardinal’s ambition of revitalizing Main Street but to the city’s interests as a whole.
“I want to go on record not only for the commission but for myself that I am totally opposed to this,” said George Robinson Bradberry, a member of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission who spoke during Monday’s hearing.
Blue Cardinal acquired the Main Street building in 2019 along with 37 other North End properties from their former owner, Youngstown businessman Richard Hastings, for $3.2 million.
Prior to the pandemic, Blue Cardinal’s founder and managing partner Bob Richardson announced plans to restore and reactivate the buildings, which included several spaces that once housed prominent local businesses, including Hart to Hart Furniture and the Jenss department store.
Richardson has since acknowledged that the company lost a key investor and has not yet been successful in securing the financing needed to move the large-scale redevelopment effort forward.
Records on file with the county show that at least two Western New York firms that were hired to carry out initial work on the Main Street properties have filed liens against Blue Cardinal after not being paid for their services. County records also show that Blue Cardinal has fallen behind on property taxes for several of its properties in the Falls.
During an interview following Monday’s hearing at city hall, Baskerville told the Niagara Gazette that city inspectors, acting on a complaint made by telephone to his office, used a drone to inspect the building at 2018 Main St. and found numerous code violations.
Baskerville said his department has since deemed the property as an “unsafe building” under a section of the city’s ordinances. As a result of the designation, the city notified Blue Cardinal of its need to submit a plan for repairing the roof and addressing all other deficiencies. Company representatives now have 30 days to submit a formal plan to the city. Failure to do so, Baskerville said, would allow the city to pursue demolition.
“That was the purpose of the hearing today to find out what is their plan of action,” Baskerville said. “They need to tell me what they plan on doing.”
John Cake, president of Blue Cardinal Studio on Seneca Street in Buffalo, did attend Monday’s hearing on behalf of the company. He indicated that Blue Cardinal is interested in working with the city to preserve the building and is continuing to pursue investment in its long-term redevelopment project.
While the code enforcement hearing was scheduled to give Blue Cardinal representatives a chance to explain their position, several residents in attendance used it to voice their frustrations about the handling of the situation by Baskerville and Mayor Robert Restaino’s administration.
Some hearing attendees accused the administration of selective enforcement, noting that there are numerous buildings in poor condition in Niagara Falls whose owners have allowed them to deteriorate for years, without any threat of demolition from city inspectors.
Ron Coti, longtime owner of the building at 2010 Main St., which is the building next door to 2018 Main St., wondered why — after years of the building deteriorating under its previous owner — the city decided to take action now.
“You didn’t do anything with these buildings the whole time he was here,” Coti said, referring to Hastings. “Nobody said anything.”
Several speakers volunteered earlier this month to paint the front of the building as part of a larger public art involving several of Blue Cardinal’s Main Street holdings. The project was sponsored by the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, a non-profit organization that has been actively involved in efforts to protect the heritage of Main Street and promote its revitalization.
Kiara Santiago, a 23-year-old Niagara University graduate who worked with the national heritage area, said there should be no reason to hurry along the demolition of a building where the city should be focusing its attention on revitalization instead.
“You need to allow Blue Cardinal the opportunity to do the right thing. It’s going to take time,” she said.
Josiah Jackson, a 20-year-old Niagara Falls resident, agreed, calling the current condition of Main Street “heartbreaking.” She said she does not believe demolishing buildings will help lead to a brighter future for the once-vibrant commercial strip.
“I feel like if you start demolishing these buildings, you are going to be starting down a road to hell,” she said.
Baskerville stressed that while demolition is a possibility, it is not a given at this point and there is still room for Blue Cardinal to present a viable plan for fixing all that ails the building.
If the city did end up tearing the building down, Baskerville said it would likely come at a cost to the city itself although he added that it is possible the city could sue Blue Cardinal for reimbursement of project costs.
Baskerville said the ultimate decision on whether to follow-through on threats of demolition will be made by higher-ups at city hall.
Baskerville denied assertions that his office or the administration has singled out Blue Cardinal or treated the company unfairly, saying company representatives were notified of the need to make improvements to the building back in September and did not take appropriate action.
He added that, in the eyes of the code enforcement office, the building is not structurally sound and poses a potential threat to public health and safety.
“You can paint all the paint you want on there to make it look nice, but that’s not going to work,” he said.
