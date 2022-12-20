A series of hearings that will decide the fate of CWM’s proposal to open a new hazardous waste landfill in the Town of Porter entered a new phase on Monday.
Testimony in the ongoing proceedings focused on what type of impact the company’s proposed RMU-2 landfill might have on real estate values in Porter and the neighboring Town of Lewiston.
In opening statements during Monday’s hearing, opponents of the project offered up their list of reasons why they think a new landfill is a bad idea, suggesting it would not only result in lower property values in both towns but could also potentially pose environmental and public health concerns for residents living in the area.
Kyle Teeter, a student attorney with the Environmental Advocacy Clinic at the University at Buffalo Law School, speaking on behalf of a group of landfill opponents that includes Lewiston-Porter Central School District, the Niagara County Farm Bureau and Residents for Responsible Government, argued that CWM has failed to meet its burden to prove the new landfill is necessary and in the public’s interest.
“CWM’s proposal is, quite simply, not in the public’s interest,” Teeter said. “It does not benefit the people effected most. It is not necessary.”
CWM, a subsidiary of the nationwide Waste Management, previously operated a 47-acre landfill that covered land in portions of the towns of Lewiston and Porter for more than 20 years. That landfill has been closed since 2015. The company first submitted applications for the RMU-2, the name for the proposed landfill, to the DEC 19 years ago. The proposed landfall off of Balmer Road in Porter would have a capacity of 6 million tons, more than the 5-million-ton capacity of the previous landfill. CWM’s application followed a 2010 report from the DEC that suggested New York state does not need any additional hazardous waste capacity.
CWM’s landfill application is subject to review by a siting board consisting of eight members, including three area residents and representatives from five state agencies. The board’s recommendation on the project will be considered by the DEC, however, the agency itself will make the final decision on whether to approve the opening of another landfill in Niagara County.
During a previous round of sighting hearings, CWM representatives suggested opening a new landfill in Porter would “net economic and fiscal benefits” to local communities like Lewiston and Porter, Niagara County and the state of more than $1 billion.
Critics have consistently argued that hazardous waste landfills like the one being proposed by CWM do not enhance the local economy but rather detract from it. They say, given its long legacy of environmentally toxic sites, including Love Canal in Niagara Falls, the last thing Niagara County needs is more hazardous waste disposal.
“The community is just beginning to recover psychologically and economically from the stigma of hosting CWM,” said Lewiston resident Amy Witryol, who has for years been one of the most vocal opponents of CWM’s hazardous waste landfill operation in Niagara County. “I can’t tell you the number of parents who privately volunteered their feelings of fear to me while CWM was operating, or said they were nearly clipped by a CWM truck when dropping their kids off at school. That pain and stigma would inevitably return with greater vengeance and spread on social media were RMU-2 sited.”
Monday’s sighting board hearing primarily focused on the potential impact of the proposed landfill on local real estate values.
The bulk of Monday’s testimony focused on pre-hearing analysis and statements submitted by Kenneth Acks, owner Cost-Benefit Group, LLC, a New York City based economic consulting and real estate analysis company that conducted an assessment of the proposed landfill’s potential impact on local real estate values on behalf of opponents of the project.
Acks developed a lengthy report that suggested the opening of a new landfill would contribute to a diminution of property values in the towns of Lewiston and Porter of at least 5%.
During Monday’s hearing, CWM’s attorney Jeffrey D. Kuhn challenged Acks on his background and the methods he used to develop his portion of the report.
Under questioning from Kuhn, Acks acknowledged that while he has taken courses related to real estate appraisal, he is not a New York state certified general real estate appraiser and does not have any license or certification as a real estate appraiser in New York.
Acks indicated that his analysis focused, in part, on environmental economics, which is not traditionally an aspect considered by real estate appraisers.
While offering testimony during the afternoon portion of Monday’s hearing, Acks engaged in a hypothetical discussion about how the owner of a property valued at $300,000 living in the Town of Lewiston would view having a new hazardous waste landfill opened near their home. He argued that such an occurrence would have a negative impact on the property owner’s ability to get an equal return or even near equal return on their investment if they attempted to sell their property to someone else.
“Believe me, if I ask them if RMU 2 would come back, they would tell me I wouldn’t pay a penny for a house there,” Acks said.
Kuhn noted that while that may be his opinion, the report filed by Acks as part of the sighting board process did not include an actual survey in which his company asked actual property owners in the Porter or Lewiston for their thoughts on the potential impact of opening a landfill in their community.
“There is no such survey,” Kuhn said. “You’ve already said that. You can’t just sort of start talking, speculating about a hypothetical survey you’ve never done.”
Testimony in the real estate portion of the ongoing hearings is scheduled to resume today.
