The 2020-2021 Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) season will open on Nov. 2, with a streamlined application process.
Applications have already been sent to qualified individuals that received HEAP last year and meet the Early Outreach criteria.
Seniors can obtain help through the Office for the Aging at 111 Main St., Lockport, where staff will be available to assist with Early Outreach application completion. They are available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can also be reached at 438-4016.
HEAP applications cannot be requested, mailed out, or picked up prior to Nov. 2 for anyone who has not already been notified that they qualified for Early Outreach. All other applicants for HEAP can begin filing their applications on Nov. 2 online at MyBenefits.ny.gov, by mail or in person at the Niagara County Department of Social Services offices at 301 10th St., Niagara Falls or 20 East Ave., Lockport.
HEAP funding for 2020-21 furnace repair or replacement is available as of Oct. 1.
Questions regarding HEAP should be made to 278-8400 or by visiting our website at http://www.niagaracounty.com/socialservices/Home.aspx
More information about the HEAP program can be found at www.otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/ .
