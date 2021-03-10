The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) has been extended and regular and emergency benefits remain available through April 30. A second Emergency HEAP benefit is also now available to eligible households that exhausted other grants.
HEAP is a federally funded program that assists eligible customers in paying their home energy bills.
The maximum regular HEAP grant for customers who use natural gas to heat their homes is $416. A family of four earning $60,226 or less may qualify for assistance, according to National Fuel. Eligibility is based on the last four weeks of income.
For more information, go to: HEAPhelps.com or call 1-877-443-2743. To apply for benefits online, go to: www.mybenefits.ny.gov.
Regular HEAP benefit recipients who wish to apply for a $350 Emergency HEAP benefit should contact their county office. To be eligible for the emergency benefit, one must have a shut-off notice.
•••
National Fuel offers customer assistance programs as well. The Neighbor For Neighbor Heat Fund, established to prevent an “energy emergency,” is open to qualified customers who are aged 55 and older, or have a certified medical condition, or are disabled, or are currently receiving unemployment benefits, or are veterans. Deferred payment agreements can be struck as well. For more information, call National Fuel customer assistance at (800) 365-3234, any time between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays, or go to: www.nationalfuel.com/utility/payment-assistance-programs.
