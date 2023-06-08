The Write-Right Nutrition Program (WRNP) hosted a free nutrition literacy community workshop at the Niagara Falls Public Library on May 25.
Organizers called the event a huge success as participants learned the benefits of a well-balanced diet, healthy food substitutes/alternatives, and important nutrient information.
Mayor Robert Restaino attended the event and shared a few words of encouragement to the workshop participants.
Organizers also thanks the Niagara Falls Public Library for its support and assistance as well as co-sponsors of the event, Tops Markets, Home Depot, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, DiCamillo Bakery and Papa John’s Pizza.
WRNP provides food assistance to individuals, families with children and communities in need. In addition to providing food assistance, program and workshop participants are provided nutrition literacy information. This allows participants to obtain, process and understand nutrition information and skills needed to make appropriate nutrition related decisions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.